Modi govt slammed for ignoring TG in Budget

Bhongir: Bhongiri MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy and MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy have alleged that the Modi government has shown discrimination in allocating funds to Telangana in the Union Budget. Speaking at a press conference in Bhuvanagiri on Sunday, they explained the injustice meted out to the state in budget allocations.

They pointed out that the central government has failed to implement the promises made during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Despite having eight BJP MPs from Telangana, the state has been denied sufficient funds. They criticised the central government, saying that it is only focused on elections in Delhi and Bihar while ignoring Telangana and other states.

They also mentioned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had repeatedly visited Delhi and met with the Prime Minister and central ministers, requesting ₹1.63 lakh crore for Telangana’s development, but no funds have been allocated. They expressed disappointment that not even a single rupee has been granted for the crucial Musi River cleaning project.

The leaders stated that BJP MPs from Telangana seem unaware of the injustice to the state. They accused Prime Minister Modi of lacking affection for Telangana, despite the state electing eight BJP MPs. They demanded that BJP leaders Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay clarify how much of the Rs 50 lakh crore budget they managed to secure for Telangana. They demanded that BJP MPs must raise their voices for Telangana in Parliament and question the government about the funds due to the state. They reminded that Telangana contributes up to 5% of the country’s GDP. They also pointed out that no grants were sanctioned for the newly formed municipalities in the state.