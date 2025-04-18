Live
Modi resorting to vindictive actions, says MLA
Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy alleged on Thursday that the Modi government, unable to tolerate the development taking place under the Congress party, is indulging in acts of political vendetta.
Participating in a protest at the Killa Ghanapuram mandal centre — organised in response to a call by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud —the MLA strongly condemned the inclusion of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s names in the National Herald case.
He warned that the Modi government, which is being propped up by Opposition support and is currently functioning like it’s on a ventilator, will soon be taught a fitting lesson.
The legislator expressed anger, saying that if the vindictive actions against the Congress continue, they will not sit back and remain silent.
Mahbubnagar DCCB president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Wanaparthy market yard chairman Srinivas Goud, Killa Ghanapuram Congress mandal president Vijay Kumar, and several party leaders and activists were present.