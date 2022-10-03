Munugode bypoll: TRS General Body to meet as per schedule on Oct 5, says KCR

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday that the party's General Body meeting which was scheduled to be at 11 am on October 5 would be held as per schedule.

CM KCR said the Munugodu by-poll notification announced by Election Commission would not have any binding on the TRS party's meeting. All the TRS leaders, MLAs and MPs and others were specifically instructed not to have any apprehensions over the conduct of the meeting in the wake of the EC notification.

As announced earlier, all the party leaders and elected public representatives were directed to arrive at Telangana Bhavan by 11 am on October 5 for the meeting.