Nagarjunasagar: Sagar water released for Rabi cultivation

Nagarjunasagar: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy along with Sagar project Chief Engineer Narasimha released water into Sagar left canal for Rabi season on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said ayacut farmers got good yields by using Krishna water economically in on-and-off method during the Kharif season as both Sagar and Srisailam projects brimmed during the season. He advised the farmers to repeat the same technique of using the water to get good harvest in the Rabi season too.

Advising the Andhra farmers to use Krishna water economically under, the Energy Minister hinted that there was a chance for early release of water into Sagar canals for next Kharif season, if farmers use water judiciously during the Rabi season.

Nagarjunasagar Project In-charge Chief Engineer Narasimha informed that water would be released into the first and second zones of the left canal in six phases in on-and-off method.

He informed that release of water will continue for 25 days for sowing purpose and later water will be released for nine days and in third phase, water will be released for six days to wet the crops which ends on April 2, 2020 as per the schedule.

Miryalaguda MLA Bhaskar Rao, Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer Jagannatha Rao, Mandal Revenue Officer Saidulu Goud, MPPs Anuradha and Bhagwan Naik, ZPTC A Krishna Reddy, TRS State leader Y Vijayender Reddy, Ramachandra Naik, Sagar project staff, TRS local leaders were present.