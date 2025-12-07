Naini, Nagaraju administer ‘Constitutional pledge’

Hanumakonda: “Thelife struggle of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is an inspiration and guiding force for every citizen,” said MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and KR Nagaraju. They noted that the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar gifted the nation the core values of equality, liberty, and justice.

The 69th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was observed on Saturday, here, in Hanumakonda in which MLAs, KUDA Chairman, Hanumakonda DCC President Inagala Venkatram Reddy, former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, Library Corporation Chairman Aziz Khan, Corporation Floor Leader Thota Venkateshwarlu, Vijayashree Rajali, and Congress cadres participated in separate events.

The leaders paid rich floral tributes to Ambedkar’s portrait at the District Congress Party office and later garlanded the Ambedkar statue at Hanumakonda.

As part of the day, they took part in the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ constitutional pledge given by the Congress Party. The MLAs said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard the constitutional values of equality, liberty, and justice. They called upon everyone to work for the development of all sections of society and to contribute their part in realizing Ambedkar’s ideals.



