Hyderabad: The Public Relations Society of India, Hyderabad Chapter, in association with Dr. BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions, successfully organized the Nalanda Public Relations Youth Festival – 2026 at Baghlingampally, Hyderabad.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 170 students of Journalism and Mass Communication from various colleges in the city, along with their coordinating faculty, in addition to Members of PRSI.

The highlight of the program was the address by Dr. Ajit Pathak, National President, PRSI who attended as Chief Guest and shared insights on the theme of the festival, "Navigating the Ethics and Impact of PR and Modern Journalism on Society".

Dr. Pathak talked on how PR and Journalism are founded on one single platform that is information dissemination and emphasized the importance of truth, values, ethical communication and adaptability of AI with care.

Sri Krishna Baji, Past NVP (South) of PRSI and Convener of the Nalanda Forum Sub Committee of Hyderabad Chapter, who designed the festival, said Hyderabad Chapter is on top in the country with 11 educational institutions as part of the Nalanda Student Forum Initiative.

Dr. Yadagiri Kambhampati, Chairman of Hyderabad Chapter, in his welcome address, thanked Dr. Ajit Pathak for coming to address the students and listed the achievements of the Chapter in all the programs initiated by PRSI that benefit the student community.

Explaining the Nalanda initiative, Sri Y. Babji, Past Secretary General of PRSI and Editor of Public Relations Voice, lauded the purpose of creating student forums in educational institutions is to create a mentorship ecosystem and make students future-ready leaders.

Sri K. Govindraj, Past Chairman of Hyderabad Chapter and Convener of another PRSI initiative, "PR from Corporates to Schools", explained Dr. Pathak's vision of infusing ethics and values into schoolchildren's minds.

On this occasion, the brochure of 4th TGPR Conference intended to be celebrated on 19th April 2026 by Hyderabad Chapter of PRSI was released by Dr Ajit Pathak.

The host college Director, Dr. Yadagiri and Principal, Dr. Sekhar Matta also shared their impressions on the festival and the national recognition they received from PRSI for hosting a student boot camp last year.

The program was seamlessly conducted by Sri P. Mohan Rao, Associate Editor of PR Voice, and Dr. Fatima, Co-Convener of Nalanda PRSI Students Forum.