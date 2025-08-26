Nalgonda Drinking Water Works Deadline Set for December

Nalgonda: State Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has mandated that essential drinking water works within Nalgonda Municipality be completed by December 2025.

During a review meeting at the Nalgonda Municipal Conference Hall, the Minister assessed the progress of various infrastructure projects, including drinking water supply, road construction, sewage systems, and sanitation. He highlighted the urgency of completing the construction of drinking water tanks under the AMRUT scheme, which amounts to an investment of approximately ₹56.75 crore.

Minister Reddy instructed officials to expedite activities to ensure that drinking water is readily available to residents. He also called for immediate proposals to secure additional government funding necessary for transporting water from the source to the tanks.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the construction of CC roads and sewer systems funded through SDF, totalling around ₹109 crore, should be finalised within three months. Should existing funds fall short, he urged engineering teams to inform him, stressing that construction work could continue around the clock if required.

To facilitate effective waste management, the Minister ordered the swift cleaning of the Chandanapalli Biomining Dumping Yard and insisted on the separate collection of wet and dry waste from households. He called for the provision of separate bins for residents and tenants, instructing ward officials to number houses and ensure the supply of these bins.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Additional Collector in Charge of Local Bodies Narayan Amit, Municipal Commissioner Syed Musab Ahmed, and Superintendent of Public Health Venkateshwarlu. Going forward, Minister Reddy plans to conduct weekly reviews of the ongoing projects each Tuesday.