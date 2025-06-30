National Statistics Day held

Khanapur: The National Statistics Day was celebrated on Sunday at the Nirmal Collectorate Conference Hall. During the programme, a floral wreath was laid at the portrait of renowned statistician Professor PC Mahalanobis and a grand tribute was paid.

Speaking on the occasion, District Chief Planning Officer Jeevaratnam said that in recognition of Professor Mahalanobis’ contributions in creating a strong statistical infrastructure for the country, his birth anniversary will be celebrated as National Statistics Day every year on June 29.

Remembering his contributions, the District Statistics Handbook for the year 2025-26 was released on the occasion. Retired Statistics Department officials Mohandas, Hanmandlu, Degree College faculty Ramesh, District Statistics Department officials, staff, and others participated in the celebrations.