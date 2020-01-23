Neck and neck fight between TRS, Congress in erstwhile Nalgonda municipalities

Nalgonda: While the contested candidates of municipal polls are busy calculating their winning chances, the leaders of various political parties are discussing the possible poll outcome and the alliances to be made after the announcement of results to grab the municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson seats.

In Nalgonda district, there are two old municipalities, Nalgonda and Miryalaguda and five new municipalities Devarakonda, Chityal, Chandur, Halia and Nandikonda.

A three-corned fight between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party was witnessed in Nalgonda municipality. According to poll analysists, the TRS and the Congress are fighting neck and neck in many wards and both have equal chances of winning the polls.

While Congress might win in 20-22 wards and seek the help of BJP or AIMIM to grab the chairperson posts, the ruling TRS is hoping to win about 30 wards and hoist their party flag. The pink party is also planning to take the help of independents to reach the magic figure of 25.

While Congress announced Burri Srinivas Reddy as party chairperson candidate, BJP suggested the name of Bandaru Prasad for the coveted post. TRS is yet to take a call. It is expected to pick one among Saidi Reddy, Pilli Ramaraju and Abbagoni Ramesh.

Similarly in Miryalaguda, a tough fight is going on between TRS and the Congress. Of the 48 wards, the parties should get at least 25 wards to secure the chairperson post. While Congress picked up Battula Laxma Reddy (BLR) for the chairperson post, the TRS is likely to announce the name of Tirunagar Bargav for the post.

Coming to new municipalities, TRS likely to win 11 of the 20 wards in Deverakonda municipality and likely to pick up Allampally Narsimha or Hanumanth Venkatesh Goud or Chiramdas krishnaiah for the chairperson post. Of the 12 wards in Haila, people have reportedly blessed Congress with six to eight seats and Ch Chandra Reddy or his wife Deepthi are likely to become the chairperson. And if TRS manages to win the polls here, M Linga Reddy would take oath as municipal chairperson.

In Nandikonda, voters are reportedly favouring TRS and Vasudevula Kalavathi might become the chairperson. Similarly in Chityal and Chandur, TRS is likely to win maximum wards. In Chandur municipality, TRS is likely to win six to eight wards and Kodi Sushma have all chances of being elected to the coveted post. In Chityal municipality, the poll trends are in favour of TRS and party candidate Komatireddy China Venkat Reddy, who elected unanimously from Ward 3, likely to become the first chairperson of the municipality.

In Suryapet municipality, chairperson post is reserved for General (Women) and as per the poll trends, the TRS is going to get more than 25 of the 48 wards. The pink party already bagged a councilor seat in Suryapet unanimously.

Meanwhile, the Congress and other opposition parties the BJP and CPM are likely to win 14 to 17 Wards. Independents are likely to win two to three wards in Suryapet and one of the candidates Morisheety Sudha Rani, Oora Gayatri, Ganduri Pravallika, Votte Renuka, Nimmala Sravanthi might be blessed with the coveted post.

Of the 15 wards in Nereducherla municipality, the voters are likely tp bless TRS in eight to 10 wards and Vinjamuri Ramulu might get elected to the chairperson post. The Congress here is likely to win four to six seats.

In Kodad municipality, a tough fight to be seen between the TRS and the Congress and its allies. Voters are reportedly in favour of TRS and might bless them with 16 to 20 wards of the total 35 wards and one of the candidates S Prameela, Vanaparthi Shirisha and Gundapuneni Padmavathi might sworn-in as Kodad Municipal chairperson. While Congress is predicted to win 13 to 17 wards, independents are likely to win a sizeable numbers and likely to play a key role in deciding the candidate for chairperson seat.

In Huzurnagar municipality, TRS and Congress are neck and neck and both have equal chances to win the chairperson seat. G Archana, D Padma, Dhana Laxmi are in the race for chairperson post from TRS and T Radhika from Congress is eyeing the seat. In Tirumalagiri municipality, people are reportedly favouring TRS in nine to twleve wards and Potaraju Rajani might get the coveted post. Here Congress is likely to win four to seven wards.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, except Bhongir, remaining all five municipalities Choutuppal, Yadagirigutta, Bhoodan-Pochampally, Aler and Mothkur are new municipalities.

In Bhongir municipality, TRS, Congress and BJP are putting tough fight and hung municipality might form. While the TRS is likely to win in 13 to 16 wards, Congress is hoping to put 10 to 12 wards in its kitty and saffron party is also hoping to win seven to 10 wards. In Aler municipality, ruling TRS is likely to emerge victorious by winning six to eight wards and Congress may limit to four to six wards.

In Yadagirigutta municipality, the Congress may hoist its party flag on Yadagirigutta municipality with the support of Communist Party of India. Here Congress might win four to six wards and CPI one to two wards of the total 12 wards and ruling TRS may get limited to winning four to five wards.

In Mothkur and Boodan-Pochampally, TRS likely to cross the magic figure of six and seven respectively. In Choutuppal, as per voters pulse, result could be hung. Here the Congress is planning to grab the municipal chairperson seat with the support of CPM candidate.