New BJP Chiefs to AP and Telangana

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as Telangana BJP state unit President. The incumbent BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay quit the post and likely to be inducted in the union cabinet.

While coming to Andhra Pradesh Senior BJP leader Purandheshwari has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh BJP unit President.

Meanwhile, Etela Rajender has been appointed as the Chairman of Telangana Election Management Committee and inducted former AP chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy in BJP national working group.

After the meeting of BJP National President Nadda with Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Shekawat, several state presidents were finalized. Also, Sunil Jakkad appointed as Punjab BJP president and Babulal Marandi as Jharkhand BJP chief.

It is understood that the BJP leadership has taken this decision as part of the measures taken to strengthen the party as there are elections soon in many states.

Earlier in the day, Somu Veerraju announced that he received a call from party president JP Nadda and was asked to resign. It is learned that Somu Veerraju will be given another post.