New Sircilla Collector Haritha assumes charge

Rajanna Sircilla: M Haritha formally assumed charge as the District Collector of Rajanna Sircilla on Monday. On her arrival at the District Integrated Office, officials extended a warm welcome. She later took charge of her responsibilities in her chamber.

Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh and Sircilla RDO Venkateshwarlu greeted the new Collector with a bouquet and conveyed their best wishes.

Extending temple honors, Executive Officer (EO) Ramadevi along with priests of Sri Parvati Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple visited the Collectorate. They offered blessings with Vedic chants and presented prasadam from the temple to the Collector. Later, officials from various departments, tahsildars, officers, and staff members met the new Collector and greeted her. AO Ram Reddy and other senior officials also were present.