Nirmal: Former Municipal Commissioner Gandrath Eshwar to become chairman for second time

Gandrath Eshwar
Highlights

Former Municipal Commissioner Gandrath Eshwar is going to be the chairman for 12th consecutive year. He has been elected unanimously from ward 33 for...

Nirmal: Former Municipal Commissioner Gandrath Eshwar is going to be the chairman for 12th consecutive year. He has been elected unanimously from ward 33 for the first time in the history of Nirmal municipal council. He will become the chairman for the second time.

Eshwar won as a councillor thrice and from 2000 to 2006 he worked as council chairman from TDP and developed municipality with central lighting and mini tank bund during in his tenure and he is credited with many other development works also.

