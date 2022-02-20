Nizamabad: BJP, TRS clash over Shivaji statue row

Nizamabad: Tension mounted in Dharpalli area of Nizamabad after a quarrel escalated between TRS and BJP workers over the inauguration of Chatrapati Shivaji statue. The two parties hurled stones at each other which led to huge commotion in the area.

Some police personnel who rushed to the spot to pacify the crowd were also injured. Dharpalli SI Vamsi Krishna and a woman constable sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital. On the other hand, the TRS and BJP workers staged a sit-in protest on road and raised slogans at each other.

It is learned that the TRS workers gathered at Dharpally after coming to know that MP Arvind was arriving to unveil the statue of Shivaji. BJP workers too gathered and began arguing with TRS workers. The TRS workers questioned the BJP on the MP Arvind's promise to bring turmeric board to the district.