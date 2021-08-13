Nizamabad: Over 4,000 cattle to be distributed

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy has directed Vijaya Dairy, Dairy Development, DRDA and veterinary officials to take steps to select beneficiaries on weekdays to provide loans through the Stree Nidhi Bank to self-help women group members of over 4,000 dairy cattle in the district. During a meeting with the concerned authorities on Thursday, the Collector suggested to take steps for the distribution of dairy cattle.

He said that there is a lot of potential for economic development through the management of high quality dairy cattle. The Collector said that the dairy industry, which is affiliated to agriculture, has a lot of potential for people to grow economically.

He said eligible women in women's associations, especially SC and ST poor women should be given opportunity. A loan of Rs 93,270 per head of cattle would be provided through the women's fund, he added.

He also said the woman was assured that the United Insurance Company would insure her as soon as the cattle were purchased. He said it is possible to earn at least Rs 15,000 per month from each dairy buffalo. During the week the concerned authorities were directed to identify all the eligible and take steps to complete the target in full.

Officials have directed that steps should be taken to ensure that bank linkage loans to women's associations are only 23 per cent complete this year and better than us in other districts. DRDO Chander Nayak, Stree Nidi Zonal Officer Anant Kishore, LDM Surendrababu, District Veterinary Officer Bharat, Vijaya Dairy, Dairy Development Officers and others were present.