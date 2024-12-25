No-detention policy evokes mixed reactions from educators, parents

Hyderabad: There cent Central government’s move of scrapping the no-detention policy has raised mixed reactions among educators and parents. Few believe that this will help to strengthen academic foundations, whereas others expressed that this policy would increase stress on children.

According to the new policy, students, who fail the year-end exams in Classes V and VIII will be given a second chance to pass. They must retake the test within two months after the results are out. If the students fail to clear the second attempt, they will be detained in the same class. However, students will not be expelled from schools. This policy will apply to over 3,000 schools, including KendriyaVidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Sainik schools.

Several educators have supported this move, arguing that it will help to bridge the learning gap. However, a few parents feel that it can increase student stress and result in possible higher dropout rates in rural areas.

SadulaMadhusudhan, Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) president, said, “This no-detention policy is a welcome move, as at present we do not have any detention policy until Grade 8. Due to this, no proper assignment process takes place, and learning outcomes have come down. So if there is such a policy, then there will be seriousness among the students, and also learning outcomes will improve.”

“This is definitely a good decision taken by the Central government. As we have seen, when students reach their higher classes, they face a lot of difficulties grasping the particular subjects due to weak foundations, but with this policy in Class V and Class VIII, we can guide and motivate them,” said Shivaram Krishna, correspondent of St Sai High School, Bhoiguda.

Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA), said, “This policy has a drawback, as schools may use this as a tool to threaten parents.It will be better if the government implements strict enforcement and remedial measures to ensure that this policy change will benefit all students without adding unnecessary stress or widening educational inequalities”.