No KCR, KTR on campaign trail as BRS bets on local leaders

Hyderabad: Local body elections will be dealt by local leaders not by the state leaders. The BRS senior leaders including KCR, KTR will not campaign in the ensuing municipal elections in the state and the onus will be on the in charges and observers appointed by the party.

According to the party leaders, the party will appoint in charges and observers for selection of candidates and the responsibility of ensuring their victory lies on these leaders.

The party will appoint one in-charge for the municipality and two observers, who would discuss and analyse the strengths of the leaders in the respective municipalities.

The MLAs, who don’t have elections in their local municipality, will be given the task of another municipality. Giving an example, the BRS leader said that MLA Anil Jadhav will be the in charge of Nirmal. Similarly, former minister Puvvada Ajay would be made in charge of nearby municipality.

Party leaders said that the list will be announced within a day or two. Preparatory meetings were already completed district-wise, election material was ready, and candidates will be selected based on surveys and local feedback. The party’s working president had meetings with leaders of eight districts other than Hyderabad.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao while having informal interaction with the media said the BRS was fully prepared and that the issue of district removal, along with the Congress party’s betrayal of its promises, will be the main weapons in the campaign.

He warned that people in newly created districts were deeply anxious, as voting for Congress would effectively mean consenting to the removal of districts.