Just In
Nominations begin in Rangareddy
Rangareddy: The Assembly election season has kicked off in Rangareddy district with seven nominations submitted on the first day of the nomination period. Candidates and their supporters are entering the electoral arena as the region gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Nominations were filed for various Assembly constituencies across the district, with one candidate stepping forward for the Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency. In the Serilingampally Assembly constituency, another contender officially entered the race.
The highest number of nominations, totaling three were filed in LB Nagar Assembly constituency, highlighting the keen interest in this area. Additionally, one nomination each was received for the Kalvakurti Assembly constituency and Chevella Assembly constituency.
Notably, there were no nominations submitted for Shadnagar, Maheswaram, and Rajendranagar constituencies on the first day of the nomination process. As the electoral landscape unfolds in the coming days, the contest in these constituencies is expected to intensify.