Not lobbying for ministerial berth: DK Aruna

Hyderabad: The BJP vice-president DK Aruna, who has won from Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency said on Wednesday that she will not be lobbying for the ministerial berth.

Talking to media here, DK Aruna said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy could not ensure the victory of his party's candidate in his own district. She said that there is a demand from the party demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Replying to a question, she said that she will not be lobbying for the ministerial berth and the party would take a decision on this.

She lashed out at the Chief Minister for stating that Modi should not be the Prime Minister. “Who is he to say that Narendra Modi should not take the post of the Prime Minister? What should be said about Revanth Reddy’s claims of winning 14 seats and ending up winning just eight seats? Revanth Reddy will have to face consequences if he does not change his language,” said Aruna. The BJP leader had won from Mahabubnagar, defeating Congress party’s Ch Vamshichand Reddy with a margin of 3,150 votes.