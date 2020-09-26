Officials stay put on alert as heavy inflows brim projects with water

Kamareddy: Projects in the district are brimmed with water as torrential rains lash the upper parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The Nizam Sagar project was half full until Saturday. The six spillway gates of the Koulas Nala project were opened and water was let down at 6 am on Saturday due to the heavy rain in the upper parts of the project and flood waters from the upper parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka into the Koulas Nala project at Savargaon village in Jukkal mandal.

18,857 cusecs of water was released into the Koulas Nala stream. The project officials warned the inland areas of Pedda Kodapagal, Bichukunda mandals, Revenue and Police Departments in advance as water from the heavy rains in the upper areas reaches the project, including in Maharashtra and Karnataka, leading to heavy inflows into the project.

Authorities lifted six gates and released 18,857 cusecs of water into Manjira from the lower Koulas Nala stream on Saturday morning. The full water level of the project is 1.237 TMC while the water level at present is 1.22 TMC. Currently, the project has a storage capacity of 457.95 feet and has released the groundwater level, said project deputy engineer Dattatrayya.

The villagers residing near the lower level of the project should be alert and know that the water will be released depending on the situation.

Early warnings have been issued about not going to the areas surrounding the stream and the Manjira catchment area, he said and informed that vigilant Revenue officials are monitoring the situation from time to time and taking the necessary precautions. DE Dattatrayya and AE Raj Kamal have been directed to stay alert and take appropriate precautions.