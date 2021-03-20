Only 1,115 temporary staff working in education sector, says Telangana government

Hyderabad: In a bid to debunk the allegations of not filling job vacancies in the government department the State government has come up with the status of the vacancies. Accordingly, the data submitted during the budget session the State government claimed that only 1,115 temporary staff has been working in different departments falling under the education sector in the State.

In turn, to make it clear that there are no vacancies in thousands as claimed vacant in the education sector but not being filled by the State government.

The data relating to the Higher Education Department shows that there is 35-sanctioned strength of posts in higher education at the secretariat.

But, all are being run by the permanent staff. Similarly, the commissioner of technical education has a sanctioned strength of 3,647 posts. All are filled by permanent staff. However, of the 6,160 sanctioned strength of the Collegiate Education Department (CED), only 420 are working temporarily and the remaining 5,740 staff members working are permanent government employees, it added.

Nearly, 100 principal posts of the UGC pay scales and 104 physical director and 108 librarian posts are functional with the temporary employees under the collegiate education department.

In the oriental manuscripts department, only 10 are working as permanent and 32 out of 42 are temporary employees. However, all the 50 employees of the sanctioned strength of 2021-22 working at the secretary department of the secondary education wing are permanent employees. The sanctioned strength of the School Education Department (SED) of 2021-22 is 1, 34,610, and all posts are occupied by permanent employees.

The HOD office of Government Examinations Department (GED) has a sanctioned strength of 127 posts and filled with the permanent employees. Contrary to this, all the 228 posts, from the director to down to the sweeper in the Adult Education Department (AED) are functioning with temporary employees.