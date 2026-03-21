Only 8.2% allocation to education ‘shameful’: ABVP

Hyderabad: ABVP National Executive member Jeevan on Friday strongly criticized the State budget for allocating only 8.2% of funds to the education sector, calling it ‘shameful’. He stated that this allocation is far too low for the development of the sector. He demanded the government to allocate at least 15% of the budget to education.

Jeevan pointed out that the north-eastern States, like Nagaland and Tripura, prioritise education and allocate around 20% of their budgets to the sector. In contrast, he expressed concern that the Telangana government, which claims to be a “people’s government” and a “student-friendly government,” is not giving adequate priority to education.

He emphasised that the State’s future depends on education; allocating sufficient funds to strengthen the education sector is essential.