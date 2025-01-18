Oppn conspiracies can’t stop BJP from winning Delhi: DK Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice-President and Mahbunagar MP, DK Aruna said that no matter how many conspiracies are hatched, ‘Delhi will be ours’, and people are all set to teach a lesson to the Congress once again.

Addressing the media at BJP State Headquarters on Friday, she said that the administration in Delhi has lost its way and the AAP-run government has failed to meet the needs of the people and keep up their trust.

This is making the people of Delhi want change. “The BJP’s victory in Delhi is certain, regardless of any gimmicks used by other parties. The former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government is mired in corruption and has faced jail time due to corruption charges. People of Delhi no longer trust him,” she added. In contrast to Congress, Revanth is repeating the implementation of the guarantees and schemes in Telangana. “He is spreading the same lies there that he did in Mumbai and Haryana. The people of Delhi do not believe Revanth’s lies, and they are unwilling to trust Congress. Once again, Congress is all set to learn a lesson on its track record,” she added.

The BJP MP asked what the Congress actually delivered. “Have they waived the farmer’s loans and did farmers in Telangana receive Rythu Bharosa? Neither the unemployed received the promised financial assistance nor, did women get the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance promised during the State Assembly elections. Yet, the Congress religiously spreading lies in Delhi,” she said.