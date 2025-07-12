Live
- AP Chambers seeks a ban on export of raw human hair
- ‘Tag a Tree’ initiative promotes eco-awareness
- Bandi seeks probe into presence of non-Hindus in TTD
- AP leads the way in simplification of laws
- BJP MLA Raja Singh’s resignation accepted
- Harish Rao submits addl evidence to Ghose panel, counters Congress on Kaleshwaram
- ‘Teach children values… don’t give them smartphones’
- Residents hail HYDRAA’s razing of Habsiguda barrier wall
- HYDRAA clears encroachments from Balkapur, IDL nalas
- Governor for 3-pronged strategy to combat climate change
OU announces restricted entry for CJI’s lecture today
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday announced that entry to the lecture by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on “Constitution of India:
The Contribution of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” will be strictly restricted to invitees with a valid entry pass and identity proof. The lecture is scheduled for 3:30 PM on Saturday at the Tagore Auditorium, Osmania University.
