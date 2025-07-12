OU announces restricted entry for CJI’s lecture today

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday announced that entry to the lecture by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on “Constitution of India:

The Contribution of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” will be strictly restricted to invitees with a valid entry pass and identity proof. The lecture is scheduled for 3:30 PM on Saturday at the Tagore Auditorium, Osmania University.