  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

OU announces restricted entry for CJI’s lecture today

Osmania University
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday announced that entry to the lecture by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on...

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday announced that entry to the lecture by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on “Constitution of India:

The Contribution of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” will be strictly restricted to invitees with a valid entry pass and identity proof. The lecture is scheduled for 3:30 PM on Saturday at the Tagore Auditorium, Osmania University.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick