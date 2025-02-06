Panel to take up study on BCs, provide quota based on caste survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes will take up a comprehensive study of BCs and provide reservation to BCs based on the caste survey.

The Commission has welcomed the Social, Economic, Education, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey Report – 2024 tabled by the government in the Assembly on Tuesday. The survey was conducted over a period of 50 days by appointing about 1,03,889 enumerators and supervisors in 94,261 enumeration blocks. The report states that of the total 1,15,71,457 families in the State, 1,12,15,134, accounting for 96.9%, were surveyed. The number of families not surveyed stands at 3,56,323 due to various reasons. As per the survey, BCs costitute 56.66% of the total population, exceeding the expected 42% reservation.

The Commission interacted with enumerators, supervisors and local officials during its visits to erstwhile districts and obtained local level information. Further, it also inspected the documentation centres and rooms where documents are stored. The Commission has urged all BC leaders and organisations to focus more on achieving reservations based on findings of the survey rather than debating the numbers. By doing so, the long pending aspirations of the BC community can be fulfilled. On Wednesday the Commission reviewed the objections received in change of names of certain castes. It decided to take a final view after studying the living conditions of the castes through field visits.