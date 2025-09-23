Paramita School organises waste mgmt awareness programme

Karimnagar: Students of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar, organised waste management awareness programmes on the school premises with great enthusiasm on Saturday. The main objectives of the programme was to bring educate people on the importance of Waste management to protect health and environment by preventing pollution, conserving natural resources and mitigating climate change.

The students were educated on identifying and categorising different types of waste like E-waste, dry waste, wet waste, biomedical waste, construction waste and chemical waste and also the process of disposal system involved in it.