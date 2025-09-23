Live
- Real-life cases ignite dialogue on justice
- Glamorous festive look tips for navratri nights
- Students craft eco-friendly gombegalu for Navratri with rags and old clothes
- How online learning and educational games are reshaping education
- The universal expression beyond words
- From cotton fields to classroom
- Curriculum choices for students: Building skills, confidence and a future
- GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE
- Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi
- Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs
Paramita School organises waste mgmt awareness programme
Highlights
Karimnagar: Students of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar, organised waste management awareness programmes on the school premises with great...
Karimnagar: Students of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar, organised waste management awareness programmes on the school premises with great enthusiasm on Saturday. The main objectives of the programme was to bring educate people on the importance of Waste management to protect health and environment by preventing pollution, conserving natural resources and mitigating climate change.
The students were educated on identifying and categorising different types of waste like E-waste, dry waste, wet waste, biomedical waste, construction waste and chemical waste and also the process of disposal system involved in it.
Next Story