Parents Protest School Fee Hike in Delhi, Demand Action

Private schools in Delhi are increasing their fees again. This is causing problems for many middle-class families. Some schools are even punishing students whose parents can't pay the fees. In one case, children were made to wait outside in the sun. Parents are very upset.

On April 15, many parents protested in front of a school in Dwarka, Delhi. They said students were not allowed to enter the library for 25 days. This started on March 20, 2025. Parents called it a “library arrest.”

Leaders from AAP and Congress supported the parents. They said the government is not doing enough to control private schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with the parents. She said that random fee hikes will not be allowed. She promised strict action.

Education Minister Ashish Sood sent a team to check the school. He said parents will answer a survey with 18 questions. If the school broke any rules, action will be taken.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also spoke out. He blamed the BJP and said they are trying to bring the “Gujarat model” to Delhi. He said this will ruin education.

Many parents now hope the government will stop private schools from unfairly increasing fees and treating students badly.