Peddapalli: One killed, 13 injured in mishap

Peddapalli: One person died and 13 others were injured when anRTC bushit a car and fell into a ravine in Manthani mandal on Wednesday.

According to information, the RTC bus of Parakal depot was going to Hanumakonda from Bellampalli and collided a car near Gadudula Gandi gutta on the outskirts of Eklaspur village of the mandal.

In the incident, car driver Tati Vineeth (21) died on the spot. 13 passengers of the bus were injured, and condition of an old woman was critical. Police shifted the injured to government hospital.

Deceased Vineeth of Khansai pet village in the mandal was working as mechanic at Car Care Centre in Manthani.