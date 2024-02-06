People will chase away KCR if he comes to Nalgonda: Komati

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on the Monday said that the people of the district will chase former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao if he comes to Nalgonda. He said blood of the people of Nalgonda district is boiling over the cheating done by KCR and Co. On what basis and with what face KCR will come to Nalgonda, he asked.

Giving counter to the comment made by former minister Jagadish Reddy at the BRS workers meeting held in Miryalaguda on Monday, Minister Venkat Reddy said that KCR had shown the step motherly attitude towards the irrigation projects in south Telangana including Nalgonda and paid price in recent Assembly elections.

He advised KCR that BRS has lost faith of people of the state with their own party leaders. He warned KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and Jagadish Reddy over making false statements on Congress government. He clarified that along with Irrigation Minister Uttam kumar Reddy, he is making plans to complete the pending projects and strengthen the existing old projects and canals.

He reiterated that his dream project Brahammana Vellemla and SLBC tunnel projects will be completed in three years. He warned KCR that people of Nalgonda will chase him if he comes to Nalgonda.