Phone tapping case: SIT questions AARAA poll founder Mastan

Hyderabad: A significant development has taken place in the phone tapping case, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday questioning political analyst and AARAA Poll founder Mastan at the Jubilee Hills Police Station.

The newly constituted SIT, formed under the leadership of Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Sajjanar initiated the fresh round of questioning as part of its ongoing probe into the alleged phone tapping.

According to sources, crucial details related to the case emerged during the interrogation. Mastan had earlier been questioned twice by the police. On Friday, the SIT reportedly reviewed his previous statements and asked the same set of questions again to verify and confirm the information provided earlier.

Officials closely examined call recordings and call data related to Mastan’s conversations with several key political leaders, public representatives and other prominent personalities from 2020 onwards. Based on this information, the SIT is focusing on whether phone tapping had taken place and, if so, under whose directions it was carried out.

Speaking to the media after the questioning, Mastan said he had appeared before the SIT in response to the summons issued to him. He stated that the officials asked him the same questions again to reconfirm his earlier statements and that he gave clear answers to all their queries.

Mastan further said he has been suspecting that his phone was tapped since 2020. He added that there was a possibility that his calls and communications had been under surveillance during that period and that he brought this to the notice of SIT officials during the investigation.