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Pilot plant for rare earth permanent magnets launched at ARCI Hyd’bad

  • Created On:  22 March 2026 8:37 AM IST
Pilot plant for rare earth permanent magnets launched at ARCI Hyd’bad
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Telangana State capital is now all set to be on the rare earth permanent magnets map. A major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in critical materials was achieved with the inauguration of a Pilot Plant for the manufacture of Nd-Fe-B (Neodymium-Iron-Boron) rare earth permanent magnets at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad. The facility, established under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, was inaugurated by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, in the presence of leading scientists, industry representatives, and policymakers recently.

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Rare Earth Magnets IndiaARCI HyderabadNdFeB Magnet PlantSelf Reliance TechnologyDepartment of Science and Technology
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