Pilot plant for rare earth permanent magnets launched at ARCI Hyd’bad

Telangana State capital is now all set to be on the rare earth permanent magnets map. A major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in critical materials was achieved with the inauguration of a Pilot Plant for the manufacture of Nd-Fe-B (Neodymium-Iron-Boron) rare earth permanent magnets at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad. The facility, established under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, was inaugurated by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, in the presence of leading scientists, industry representatives, and policymakers recently.