- Farmers' interests will be taken care of, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promises
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
Pocharam heaps praise on CM KCR
BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Roa addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha” held today in Bansuwada town as part of the Legislative Assembly election campaign on Monday.
State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP Bibi Patil, MLC Madhusudanachari, TSIIC Chairman Gyadari Balamallu, Pocharam family members, Joint Nizamabad District DCCB Chairman Pocharam participated in this open meeting presided over by BRS Party Bansuvada constituency president, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy.
Pocharam welcomed the Chief Minister KCR at the helipad. Pocharam said that KCR is the only CM who works for people and farmers.
