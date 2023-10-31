Pocharam heaps praise on CM KCR

Bansuwada: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Roa addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha” held today in Bansuwada town as part of the Legislative Assembly election campaign on Monday.



State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP Bibi Patil, MLC Madhusudanachari, TSIIC Chairman Gyadari Balamallu, Pocharam family members, Joint Nizamabad District DCCB Chairman Pocharam participated in this open meeting presided over by BRS Party Bansuvada constituency president, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy.

Pocharam welcomed the Chief Minister KCR at the helipad. Pocharam said that KCR is the only CM who works for people and farmers.