Political Confusion: Gadwal MLA's Dual Stand Exposed" – NHPS Chairman Ranjith Kumar

Gawal: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee (NHPS) District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar extended his heartfelt wishes to the women of Gadwal district.

Support for Women's Progress in All Sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Kumar emphasized the importance of economic, political, and social upliftment of women and urged everyone to support their growth in all fields in the coming days.

Controversy Over MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s Political Affiliation

Ranjith Kumar pointed out a controversy regarding the flex banners displayed during Women’s Day celebrations near the Gadwal MLA camp office. The banners, arranged under the leadership of MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s wife, Bandla Jyothi, featured Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's photo on one side and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao's photo on the other. Though the event was not an official government program, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao attended it as a chief guest at the MLA’s invitation.

MLA’s Contradictory Stance Exposed

He recalled that a few months ago, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy had publicly stated that he had no connection with the Congress party and had even filed an anonymous complaint at the Gadwal Town Police Station against the unauthorized use of his photo in Congress banners. However, in contrast, his wife Bandla Jyothi personally arranged banners featuring Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and MP Mallu Ravi during the Women's Day event.

Ranjith Kumar questioned whether MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy would now file a complaint against his own wife for using Congress leaders' photos in the banners.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Must Clarify His Presence

He further alleged that Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was openly endorsing the statements of MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, despite the fact that the MLA himself was uncertain about his political allegiance. He demanded that Minister Jupally Krishna Rao publicly clarify why he attended a private event at the MLA's residence when Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy is not officially affiliated with the ruling party.

People Will Teach a Lesson in the Upcoming By-Elections

Ranjith Kumar criticized the manipulative and deceptive politics of MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, accusing him of trying to mislead the public while using power and money to suppress opposition. He claimed that the MLA was only putting on a show to escape disqualification in the BRS party's defection case.

He warned that the people of Gadwal would deliver a strong message through their votes in the upcoming by-elections, putting an end to such political games once and for all.