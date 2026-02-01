Political temperature rises in Karimnagar ahead of municipal elections

Karimnagar: With the State government issuing the notification for municipal elections, political activity intensified across urban local bodies in the undivided Karimnagar district, which has the highest number of municipalities in Telangana. Parties focused on the polls as the completion of local body elections was necessary for the release of funds under the 15th Finance Commission by the Centre.

The undivided Karimnagar district comprised Karimnagar and Ramagundam Municipal Corporations and 11 municipalities spread across Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts. Leaders across parties viewed the elections as crucial for asserting political dominance ahead of future Assembly and parliamentary contests.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar stepped up efforts to consolidate the BJP’s position in the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, with a special focus on winning the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. He stated at a recent meeting that party tickets would be allotted strictly on the basis of surveys and merit, leaving no scope for compromise. He also directed cadres to campaign door-to-door, highlight development works undertaken by the Centre and seek public support.

BJP leaders from the Karimnagar Corporation reportedly assured Bandi Sanjay of unity, declaring that all leaders would campaign together to hoist the saffron flag over the corporation. Party cadres also expressed confidence in the survey-based selection process and pledged not to contest as rebels if denied tickets.

The Congress party, encouraged by its performance in the recent Panchayat elections, shifted its attention to urban areas and began identifying potential candidates. Even before the election schedule was announced, aspirants intensified lobbying, making rounds of ministers and senior leaders, including Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Lakshman Kumar and whip Adi Srinivas.The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which had earlier dominated the undivided district by winning 13 municipalities and two corporations during its tenure, began strategising to regain lost ground. Party Working President KT Rama Rao was expected to play a key role in planning the campaign, particularly in Sircilla, which he represented.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM also stepped up its efforts, aiming to strengthen its presence in Karimnagar Corporation and Jagtial Municipality. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi provided strategic guidance to party leaders at the party headquarters in Darussalam, signalling a focused push in the region.

As political parties pursued parallel strategies, the race for tickets and the possibility of defections were expected to intensify once reservation details for municipalities were finalised, setting the stage for a fiercely contested urban election battle.