Ponnam ensures seamless arrangements for Summit

Hyderabad: Preparationsfor the Telangana Rising Global Summit are progressing rapidly at Bharat Future City on Sunday. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the location to assess the readiness. Ponnam evaluated various aspects such as the digital tunnel and session hall, urging officials to expedite all arrangements to avoid any issues.

Later, he enthusiastically examined the RTC buses showcased as part of the exhibition reflecting the evolution of RTC, from traditional buses to electric models. He remarked that the Global Summit positions Hyderabad as a prominent global brand.