Prasanna Harikrishna receives grand support from graduates

Karimnagar: Graduates, unemployed youth, and employees have extended their support to Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Medak Graduate MLC candidate Prasanna Harikrishna. On Sunday, he participated in warm gatherings held in Huzurabad, Jammikunta, and Siddipet.

Addressing the gatherings, he stated that the people of these regions had previously demonstrated their wisdom by rejecting electoral manipulations and resisting inducements of up to Rs 10,000 per vote in past elections. He emphasized that the same spirit and decision-making should be reflected again in this election.

Harikrishna highlighted that graduates face numerous challenges, and those engaged in commercializing education have no real understanding of these issues. He criticized individuals who entered politics to safeguard their wealth amassed from high student fees while exploiting their own employees with meager salaries. He found it ironic that such individuals were now speaking about graduates’ and unemployed youth’s concerns.

As an academic professional with a deep understanding of graduates’ problems, he pledged to be a strong voice for their cause. He mentioned that he resigned from his 19-year-long government job with the confidence that the people supported him. He assured that he would relentlessly work towards creating employment opportunities for graduates and unemployed youth.

He reiterated that his decision to contest as an MLC is aimed at bringing a new wave of change in politics and serving as a pillar of support for unemployed graduates. He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and assured that he would continue to fight for their rights and welfare.

The gatherings in Huzurabad, Jammikunta, and Siddipet witnessed a massive turnout of graduates, unemployed youth, and supporters from the Harikrishna team, who collectively declared their support for his candidature.