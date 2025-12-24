Preterm twin infants successfully treated at SNCU

Bhadrachalam: Twinfemale infants born preterm with low birth weight and respiratory distress syndrome were successfully treated at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Area Hospital, Bhadrachalam, officials said. The twins were delivered through normal vaginal delivery at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Charla, to Yarram Baleswari, wife of Naveen.

Owing to prematurity, low birth weight and respiratory distress, both newborns were referred to the SNCU for specialised care.

According to hospital authorities, both infants weighed 1.1 kg at birth and were admitted to the SNCU on November 25 at around 9 am. They remained under continuous medical supervision for 29 days.

The first twin, diagnosed with prematurity, low birth weight and respiratory distress syndrome, was discharged on December 23 with a weight of 1.3 kg. The second twin, who had similar clinical conditions, was discharged on the same day with a weight of 1.25 kg. Officials said the infants responded well to treatment and were discharged in stable condition. The parents were provided detailed counselling on warning signs, follow-up care and home-based management of preterm and low birth weight babies.

The District Coordinator of Health Services and the Medical Superintendent commended the efforts of the SNCU team, including Dr Mounika, Dr Vijay Rao, Dr Vijay, In-charge Sister Rajyalakshmi and the nursing staff, for their dedicated care.