Problems of Begumpet rectified in BRS regime, says Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao said in the public blessing rally held in Begumpet that the Congress and BJP parties which ruled for 60 years could not change the plight of Begumpet and only during the 10 years of formation of Telangana state, with the help and cooperation of Chief Minister KCR and Minister KTR, they have done things that will remain in history. Corporator Maheshwari Srihari participated in this program.





On this occasion, he said that due to Begumpet area being in a landfill area, it is true that the flood water reaches here when it rains and it is chaotic. However, it has been reduced up to 50%. He said that the underground pipeline construction and channel expansion program will be taken up by Minister KTR, and this program will provide a permanent solution to the residents of Begumpet in the future.



He said that they have been able to reduce this situation in the past to some extent and also said that the hardships of the Begumpet residents have been removed for many years. He asked the people to bless him who is contesting as an MLA in Kukatpally Constituency.