Protest held in Wanaparthy district

TPCC State general secretary Rangineni Abhilash Rao condemned the stripping of Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rao along with the Congress leaders organised a protest and burned the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Panagal mandal in the Kolllapur Assembly segment in the district on Saturday.





He said suspending the Parliament membership of Rahul Gandhi is a blot on the Indian democracy. He said the former Wayanad MP had completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra of 4,000 km and raised the issue of an alleged unholy alliance of Modi-Adani. However, the BJP out of arrogance of power has conspired to slap cases against the Congress leader and scrapping his Parliament membership is a shameless act, he added.





He said it is undemocratic to suspend the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi within 24 hours of a Surat court's verdict sentencing him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case. He said Rahul Gandhi stood as a tall leader and did not budge irrespective of the harassment meted out and cases slapped against him. Wanaparthy District Mahila Congress president Srilatha Reddy, Congress State Social Media wing secretary Paramesh and other leaders took part in the protest.



