Public servants lead crusade against smoking and alcoholism

Hyderabad: In an inspiring tale of commitment, two government officials—a Deputy Tahsildar and a Tahsildar—are leading the fight against smoking and al-coholism, despite their demanding professional duties. Their efforts are transforming lives and fostering healthier communities.

Maachana Raghunandan, an Enforcement Deputy Tahsildar with the Civil Supplies Department, has been combating smoking and tobacco use for over 20 years. His dedication, fuelled by the loss of a close friend to smoking at just 36, has earned him national and international recogni-tion.

Determined to rid society of this harmful habit, Raghunandan spends at least two hours daily identifying smokers and educating them on the dangers of tobacco. His awareness campaigns have taken him across 500 villages, covering nearly 5,000 km on his two-wheeler. His relentless efforts have earned him the title of ‘Tobacco Control Stalwart in India’ by the Resource Centre for Tobacco Control.

His advocacy has led to policy changes, including APSRTC’s 2010 measures to curb tobacco use, implemented after his suggestions. The corporation’s MD personally appreciated his contributions. His work has also been recognised internationally, with the Pulmonary Medical Jour-nal of the USA acknowledging his impact.

While Raghunandan fights tobacco addiction, a Tahsildar, who prefers anonymity, is tackling alcoholism. A former alcoholic, he has been sober for 13 years and is now dedicated to helping others break free from alco-hol dependency.

His struggle began with occasional drinking, but by 2001, alcohol had taken control of his life, affecting his career, family, and finances. Seeking psychiatric treatment proved ineffective, but joining Alcoholics Anony-mous (AA) changed everything. Through AA’s support, he quit drinking and has since helped 40-50 individuals achieve sobriety.

As part of the local AA district committee, he advocates for the fellow-ship’s principles: no fees, no affiliations, and a sole focus on sobriety. AA, with 60,000-70,000 members in India, offers a safe, judgment-free space for those committed to quitting alcohol.

These two officials exemplify how personal dedication can create a ripple effect in society. Their relentless efforts, beyond their government roles, have not only influenced individuals but also shaped policies. They stand as beacons of hope, proving that one person’s resolve can transform lives and build healthier communities.