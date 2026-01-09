Put YIIRC schools for girls on the front burner: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prioritise the allocation of schools for girls in the first phase of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) project. During a high-level review of the Education Department on Thursday, the Chief Minister set a firm three-year deadline to complete the construction of one integrated campus each for boys and girls in every Assembly constituency.

Under the new directive, constituencies that receive a girls’ school in the initial phase will have a boys’ facility sanctioned in the subsequent stage. To promote sustainability, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to explore the installation of solar kitchens at these campuses under the PM-KUSUM scheme and ensured that construction bills are cleared without delay.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the breakfast and lunch programmes currently managed by NGOs in the Kodangal constituency. Following a positive briefing from representatives of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, who expressed readiness to scale operations, Reddy ordered the formulation of a statewide implementation plan.

The proposed model involves establishing one centralised kitchen for every two constituencies to ensure the timely delivery of meals. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been tasked with coordinating with district collectors to allocate two acres of land—or secure 99-year leases—for these kitchen facilities.

In a bid to improve urban education, the Chief Minister ordered the completion of 23 new school buildings in Greater Hyderabad before the next academic year. He mandated that every school must occupy at least 1.50 acres of land, specifically directing officials to expand the Bachupally school site, which currently sits on a mere half-acre.

Academic reforms were also on the agenda, with the Chief Minister instructing a comprehensive syllabus revision from Class 1 to 10 to meet future industrial needs. He emphasised that the partnership with Tata Technologies to modernise polytechnic colleges must be expedited, ensuring that graduates from both polytechnics and the Young India Skills University are industry-ready and employable immediately upon completion of their studies.

