Pvt schools ‘using’ students for extracting high fee

Wanaparthy: In today’s competitive world, parents are willing to go to any lengths for their children’s future. As society progresses technologically, parents strive in every way to ensure their children’s holistic development. However, some private schools are taking advantage of this commitment by imposing hefty fee in the district, including the municipal areas.

Despite limited facilities, schools are charging high fee under labels like ‘IIT Foundation.’ Parents, prioritising their children’s future are enrolling them in these schools according to their financial capabilities, but the high fee is becoming a burden.

Allegations have surfaced that to collect fee, school administrations are causing mental distress for students. Instead of consulting parents, many schools are targeting students, reportedly pressuring them if fee remain unpaid. Students are allegedly being used as leverage to compel parents to pay by creating situations that cause embarrassment and shame among their classmates. Such treatment leaves students feeling humiliated and distressed.

Many feel it is wrong for schools to subject students to this kind of treatment rather than addressing fee matters directly with parents. Ignoring orders from the Education department, some schools are still charging high fee and putting students in distress due to lack of effective oversight.

Parents are urging authorities to act against schools that impose mental strain on students over fee.