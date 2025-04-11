Rains, gusty winds bring respite from summer heat

Hyderabad: Several parts of the city on Thursday experienced a gusty wind and a rainfall, leading to a much-needed drop in temperature and a pleasant atmosphere across the city. The rains brought relief to citizens who were suffering from intense heat and humidity over the past week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers in some parts of the city towards evening or night.

Thursday began with scorching heat, followed by cloud cover and a drop in temperature during the afternoon. By late evening, heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Gusty winds were extensive across the city, while rains were witnessed in several localities such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Miyapur, Madinaguda, Chandanagar, Lingampally, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Medchal and various other areas.

Due to the gusty winds and sudden downpour, vehicular traffic was disrupted in many areas, and locals faced inconvenience.

Power supply was also interrupted in some locations. Authorities have initiated restoration and relief measures.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at 17 mm in Malkajgiri followed by 8.3 mm in Himayat Nagar, 7.5 mm in Hafeezpet, 3.8 mm in Ramachandrapuram and 3 mm at Serilingampally.

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert along with a forecast of light to moderate rain for several districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, until April 13. Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly.