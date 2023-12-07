Rajani to get govt job after Revanth assumes charge as CM

Hyderabad: An unemployed dwarf graduate, Rajani from Nampally in the city, will be blessed with a government job after the new government takes charge. She has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony to be held at L B Stadium.

Chief Minister Designate A Revanth Reddy will be fulfilling his promise of offering her a job after Congress comes to power.

His first signature will clear the way for her appointment on Thursday, after he assumes office. On October 17, she visited Revanth Reddy and shared her grievances that she was not being considered despite being qualified as a postgraduate. The PCC president himself filled out her form of Congress guarantee card at his chambers in Gandhi Bhavan and handed it over to her.

This will be her first job in the hands of Revanth at LB Stadium.

Resident of Nampally, she has been striving to get a private job, and Revanth had guaranteed her a government job recently, and the woman received a written assurance from Revanth.