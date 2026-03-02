Rashmika meets CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Film actress and new bride Rashmika Mandanna on Sunday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him and his family to her wedding reception slated for March 4.

She also enjoyed a fun conversation with the Chief Minister. The actress used social media to thank the CM and his better half for their hospitality. Rashmika even expressed her gratitude for being presented with a special gift, which she promised to wear for a special occasion. Posting a couple of pics from the meet on social media, she wrote, "Met the honorable Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumula garu and Geetha garu and Nymisha ! It was so soo lovely spending time with you and having those wonderfully sweet conversations!! also thank you for the beautiful gift. I’ll pakka wear it for something super special. "

In the meantime, following their intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The couple was accompanied by Vijay's younger brother, Anand Deverakonda. The newlyweds smiled and waved to the crowd, and shutterbugs gathered outside the temple. While Rashmika looked beautiful in a mehendi green Kanjeevaram saree paired with temple jewellery, VD accompanied her in a white traditional attire along with a red uparna. The two even distributed sweets to all.