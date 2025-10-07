RDOs presiding over civil cases draws flak

Bhadrachalam: A pressing concern has sprouted in the agency areas of Bhadrachalam, where civil cases are currently being handled by non-judicial officers lacking formal legal training.

Despite the unique socio-legal needs of tribal communities in this region, agency courts—including mobile courts and District Collector’s court—have appointed Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) as presiding officers in civil matters. These appointments are being made without ensuring any legal expertise, resulting in arbitrary and uninformed rulings.

Taking note of this situation, Chukka Naga Ambedkar, an advocate from Bhadrachalam, who has 23 years of legal practice, submitted a representation to judges

of the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

The representation urges the appointment of qualified judicial officers from the State Judicial Services to preside over civil matters in the agency areas, or alternatively, that such cases be transferred to regular judicial courts to ensure fair trials and justice.