Record 6,683 Ganesh idols installed in Warangal police commissionerate

Hanumakonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh said on Sunday that the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations were going on peacefully within the jurisdiction of the commissionerate. A total of 6,683 idols are being worshipped daily by devotees (central zone 2,675; east zone 2,043; west zone 1,945).

He explained that in the days leading up to the festival, awareness programmes were conducted for the public and Ganesh mandap organisers by the police. As a result, a record number of idols have been installed this year. Compared to last year, 50% more mandaps have been set up. Around 6,526 idols have been officially registered online by the public and organisers, following police instructions.

With the increase in idol installations, officers and staff from local police stations visited every mandap in their areas.

They also inspected the security arrangements made by the organisers and provided necessary guidance. So far, over 6,354 idols have been geo-tagged, enabling the local police and patrolling teams to keep continuous watch, both day and night. The police are also signing in “point books” kept at mandaps, helping the organisers remain alert and aware.