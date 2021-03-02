Register name at Co-WIN portal to get corona vaccine

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy suggested that those, who want to get Covid-19 vaccine, should register their name in Co-WIN portal, after formally inaugurating vaccination programme for the elderly, aged above 60 years, at Government General Hospital here on Monday. The first vaccine was given to the Collector's mother, as he wanted to instil morale among the elderly without any misconceptions about vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that corona vaccine is also being given to people in the age group of 45 to 59 years, who were suffering from chronic diseases. Covid vaccination drive launched at District Government Hospital, private hospitals - Pragati and Medicare - from Monday (March 1) as per the directions of the State government.

Informing that vaccination will be given from 10 am to 4 pm, he said that steps were being taken to inoculate 200 people per day at each centre and they were working out a strategy to take up vaccination drive across the district on weekdays.

Collector Narayana Reddy said that one can register online through Co-WIN portal and visit a vacant un-booked vaccine centre on any day. If the portal is empty, it will be possible to book up to three hours, he added. GGH can also come directly and register, he said, adding that there is no such facility in private sector.