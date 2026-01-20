Renuka to throw hat into LS poll ring in Khammam

Hyderabad: Renuka Chowdhary has made it clear that she will contest the next Lok Sabha elections from the Khammam constituency, challenging BRS working president K T Rama Rao to see if he has the "guts" to stop her victory. Speaking to the media on Monday, Renuka Chowdhary alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been hatching a conspiracy to weaken the MGNREGA scheme.

She questioned the right of Narendra Modi to undermine the initiative, stating that the public is already expressing anger towards the BJP. She asserted that voters are prepared to teach the Prime Minister a lesson whenever the elections take place.

Responding to discussions regarding women’s dress codes, Renuka Chowdhary stated that no one has the right to suggest what women should wear. She warned that she would not remain silent if people continued to post offensive comments on social media platforms concerning women's attire.

"We will teach a fitting lesson to anyone who tries to oppress women," she warned.