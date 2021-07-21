Repeal GO 26: Junior Panchayat secretaries 

Nalgonda: Strongly opposing GO 26 brought by the State government to increase the salaries of Panchayat Secretaries and extend their probation period to 4 years, Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) of Erstwhile Nalgonda district have submitted a petition to the district Collector and district Panchayat Officer in Nalgonda on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana JPS Association state treasurer Gadri Ramesh said that the life of the junior panchayat secretaries, who have been on duty for the last two-and-a-half years with a meager salary of just Rs 15,000 per month, has now become miserable with new GO brought by the government.

GO pin the hopes of regularisation of Junior Panchayath secretaries, who are doing their best by overcoming all hurdles while discharging their duties, he added

Organisation State secretary Gitanjali expressed her deep dissatisfaction over the government decision of extending the probation period of Junior panchayat secretaries for 4 long years which is unacceptable and demanded the government to repeal the GO

Stating ,significant change in rural areas have been witnessing due to implementation of government programs by Panchayat secretaries, she demanded to implement 2 years probation period on par with staff of other departments and also demanded to provide job security by upgrading and regularizing them as grade-4 secretaries with full scale of pay

Presidents and General Secretaries of various mandals Satish Kumar, Upender Reddy, Shivanagaraju, Sirisha, Naga Nayak, Bharat, Sunita, Ganesh, Venkanna, Ajay Kumar and others were present.