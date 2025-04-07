Revanth celebrates Sri Ram Navami at Bhadradri temple

Bhadrachalam/Hyderabad: Sri Ram Navami was celebrated with devotion and grandeur across Telangana on Sunday. Devotees thronged temples and offered special prayers marking the auspicious occasion.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented ‘silk vastralu’ and ‘mutyala talambralu’ (a mix of pearls, rice, and kumkum) during the celestial wedding of the presiding deities at the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam.

Revanth Reddy was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, and other leaders in the rituals at the temple at Bhadrachalam, often referred to as the “Ayodhya of the South.”

This marked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s second visit to Bhadrachalam since assuming office. Notably, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had offered silk clothes at the temple only in 2015 and 2016. In subsequent years, he refrained from attending the event, delegating responsibility to the Endowments Minister. Union Coal and Mines Minister and State BJP President G Kishan Reddy celebrated Ram Navami in his native village of Timmapur, near Hyderabad. Later, a grand shobha yatra (procession) was held in Hyderabad city. Thousands of devotees flocked to the historic Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple to witness the grand celebrations. The flower-adorned Mithila Stadium echoed with Vedic chants as a large gathering, including several dignitaries, watched the celestial wedding with reverence.

Earlier, the utsava idols were carried in a traditional ceremonial procession, adorned with Pachala Pathakam and other antique ornaments. It is worth noting that the stadium was lavishly decorated with flowers imported from abroad, including white and purple RK2, blue Astra, Cornish, blue-purple RK2, sunflowers, roses, heliconias, lilies, and more, costing approximately Rs 11 lakh.